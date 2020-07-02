1/1
Carla Jean Hoppe
Carla Jean Hoppe, 67, of Luther Crest, Allentown, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carla was born in South Amboy, NJ a daughter of the late E. Robert and Harriet (Eib) Hoppe. She was a Christian Counselor. Carla enjoyed cooking, ice cream, sewing, counseling individuals and volunteering to help people in her Christian Ministry. Carla was active in many clubs and other groups at Luther Crest in Allentown, PA. Her incredible strength and personal faith was an inspiration to all who knew her and she was always spreading kindness and love. Carla never missed a chance to show others she was thinking of them and that she cared, especially her two children.

Survivors: Daughter, Kristin Shockley of Norfolk, VA; son, Joshua Shockley IV of Norfolk, VA; brothers, Robert Hoppe of Pottsville, Craig Hoppe of Plainsboro, NJ and Rich Hoppe of Portage Lake, ME.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: LVPG Neurology c/o Lehigh Valley Health Network Attention: Jessie Meier 1250 South Cedar Crest Boulevard, Suite 405 Allentown, 18103. Check can made to payable to L.V. Health Network.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
