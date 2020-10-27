Carlene M. Sayenga, 78, passed away peacefully in Bethlehem, on October 22, 2020. She was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on June 18, 1942. Carlene graduated from Liberty High School in 1960, and worked for both the Bethlehem Steel and as a flight attendant for a major airline. Carlene, along with her beloved husband, Donald, were active and integral to the Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF). Carlene also enjoyed reading, cooking, and gardening.
Survivors: Carlene is survived by her son Mattheu and his wife Michelle (Resetar) of Bethlehem, her grandson, Aaron Enright and son-in-law, Don Enright of Tucson, Arizona; sisters Linda Weaver of Fogelsville and Rusty Sotzing of Delaware, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her husband Donald and her daughter, Bryn Alison Enright.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
