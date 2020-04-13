|
|
Carleton (Carl, Schmitty) B. Smith, 63, of Kutztown, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice.
Born in Allentown, Carl was the son of Lucille (Bieber) Smith and the late Lester Smith. Raised in Emmaus, he was an Emmaus High School graduate. As a lifelong jokester, Carl became fondly known as "Happy Pappy" to many. He was also member at the Mercantile Club in emmaus. Preceded in death by his father, Lester Smith and his son, Kevin Smith, Carl is survived by his former wife Debra Rozear and their children, Donna Hendrickx, Jamie Clark and Brian Smith; grandchildren, Christian, Skyler, Amaya, Liam and Logan; mother, Lucille Smith; and siblings, Bonita Smith and Ricky Smith.
Services for Carl will be held at a later date. Online Condolences may be made at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020