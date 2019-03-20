Carlos Edwin Ortega longtime resident of Allentown passed away surrounded by his family on March 11 2019, in Niagara Falls NY. Born on May 9th 1955 in Santurce, Puerto Rico, he was a son to the late Maria Teresa Pimentel Rodriguez and Antonio Ortega. He was raised by his loving mother and stepfather the late Pedro P. Rodriguez. Carlos grew up in New York City, but traveled much of his adult life, having been to 40 out of 50 states. He was a motivated and hardworking man, well known in his community, as he was eager to help his friends and neighbors. He started his career in carpentry over 40 years ago, obtained a CDL license, and worked as a self-employed handyman for many years, due to his skills in all aspects of home repair and auto mechanics.He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather who cherished spending time with his family. Survivors: In addition to his wife Felecia Ortega, he is survived by his children, Elvis, Pedro, Zoraida, Carlos, Daniel, William, and Kenneth. He was predeceased by his daughter Cathy. He is a beloved brother to Gladys, Margarita, Pedro, and the late Antonio and Jacqueline. He will be missed by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, many close friends, and lastly his loyal furry friend Sassy.His body was donated to science. Any donations can be given to the University of Buffalo or the ASPCA. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary