Carlton J. Ritter, 80, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Wilmer F. and Mabel C. (Fritz) Ritter. Carlton was a veteran of the US Army and was a graduate of Allentown H.S. He worked in the Project Management Division of Bethlehem Steel at Martin Towers for many years. Later he worked at Ken Ritter Inc. for 10 years. Carlton was an active member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Allentown and a current member of Nativity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and a greeter. He was a member of the Franklin Group. Carlton was a regular donor for almost 50 years at Miller-Keystone Blood Center and donated over 30 gallons of blood. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, bowling and traveling, especially his trips thru Europe.
Survivors: Brothers: Richard H., Kenneth W. and his wife Sandra, Edward H., Allen P.; Sisters: Betty L. Correll, Judith A. Sabo; Carlton is also survived by many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Carkee, and he was predeceased by brothers Paul E., Stanley W. and Robert F. and by sisters Ruth E. Koehler, Alice C. Klaus, Dorothy M. Kreglow, May R. Fenstermaker.
Services: 10:30 am SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019, Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown 18104. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the church or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019