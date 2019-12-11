Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity Lutheran Church
4004 W. Tilghman St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity Lutheran Church
4004 W. Tilghman St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton J. Ritter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton J. Ritter Obituary
Carlton J. Ritter, 80, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Wilmer F. and Mabel C. (Fritz) Ritter. Carlton was a veteran of the US Army and was a graduate of Allentown H.S. He worked in the Project Management Division of Bethlehem Steel at Martin Towers for many years. Later he worked at Ken Ritter Inc. for 10 years. Carlton was an active member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Allentown and a current member of Nativity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and a greeter. He was a member of the Franklin Group. Carlton was a regular donor for almost 50 years at Miller-Keystone Blood Center and donated over 30 gallons of blood. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, bowling and traveling, especially his trips thru Europe.

Survivors: Brothers: Richard H., Kenneth W. and his wife Sandra, Edward H., Allen P.; Sisters: Betty L. Correll, Judith A. Sabo; Carlton is also survived by many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Carkee, and he was predeceased by brothers Paul E., Stanley W. and Robert F. and by sisters Ruth E. Koehler, Alice C. Klaus, Dorothy M. Kreglow, May R. Fenstermaker.

Services: 10:30 am SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019, Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown 18104. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the church or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now