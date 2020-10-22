1/1
Carmela A. Hauze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela A. Hauze, 89 years and 364 days, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Her husband of 54 years, Gerald W. Hauze, Sr., died in 2005. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Sadie (Castellucci) Zulli. Carmela was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed working at the election polls at Nancy Run Fire Co., and was a former cafeteria worker at Gov. Wolf School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.

Surviving are children, Gerald, Jr. and wife Nancy of Detroit, MI, Kathy Ingram and husband Bill of Pennsburg, Robert and wife Gail of Whitehall, Richard of Wind Gap, Patrick and wife Faith of Bethlehem, Lucinda Shaw and husband Ron of Northampton, David and wife Sue of Bethlehem, and Nancy Gaulin of Crofton, MD; a brother, Pasquale Zulli of Bethlehem; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Viewing will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Bethlehem Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
ROBERT/GAIL & FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
FILCHNER, BATH,PA
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved