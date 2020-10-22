Carmela A. Hauze, 89 years and 364 days, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Her husband of 54 years, Gerald W. Hauze, Sr., died in 2005. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Sadie (Castellucci) Zulli. Carmela was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed working at the election polls at Nancy Run Fire Co., and was a former cafeteria worker at Gov. Wolf School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.
Surviving are children, Gerald, Jr. and wife Nancy of Detroit, MI, Kathy Ingram and husband Bill of Pennsburg, Robert and wife Gail of Whitehall, Richard of Wind Gap, Patrick and wife Faith of Bethlehem, Lucinda Shaw and husband Ron of Northampton, David and wife Sue of Bethlehem, and Nancy Gaulin of Crofton, MD; a brother, Pasquale Zulli of Bethlehem; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Viewing will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.