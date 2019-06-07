Carmella J. Cavallo, 54, formerly of Nazareth, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 01, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilson Borough on February 11, 1965, she was a daughter of Carol A. (Squarcia) Shimoskie and her husband, Michael, with whom she resided, and the late Salvatore A. Cavallo. She was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1983. Carmella was currently employed by the United States Postal Service as a sorter at the Bethlehem Post Office on Commerce Way. Prior to that, she worked in the shipping department of C&S Wholesale Grocers in Hanover Township. Carmella was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the outdoors, bears, fishing, and trips to the cabin in Pike County where she spent many memorable summers with her family and friends. Survivors: In addition to her loving mother, Carol and stepfather, Michael, she is survived by longtime companion, David Huth, of Nazareth; brothers, James Cavallo and his wife, Edna, of Northampton, Scott Cavallo, of Bath, and Tony Cavallo, of San Francisco; sisters, Angela Sell and her husband, David, of Germansville, and Annette MacDonald and her wife, Racquel Brown, of Moore Township; along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Carmella was predeceased by a brother, Joseph A. Cavallo. Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary