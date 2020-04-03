|
|
Carmella J. Sulzer, 78, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She and her husband, Frederick K. Sulzer, shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Angelina (Litrenta) Rachiele. Carmella was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem. She had been employed by Laros, Pembroke Dress and Lehigh Dress. Carmella was an avid cross stitcher, reader, loved word puzzles and enjoyed being on the motorcycle with her husband. "Nonni" as she was lovingly called, devoted her life to being a wife, mother and friend.
Survivors: her loving husband, Frederick; daughter, Erica M. McHugh of Emmaus; brother, Thomas Rachiele and his wife Nancy of Bethlehem; 1 granddaughter, Quinn McHugh; nephew, Dr. Dominic Rachiele and his wife Nicola of Bethlehem.
Services: Interment will be private at Carmella's request. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020