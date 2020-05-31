Carmella M. (Vito) Bell, 94, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold G. Bell. Carmella, aka Millie, was born in Staten Island, NY and was the daughter of Vincenzo and Mary (Genovese) Vito.



Before retiring she worked as a supervisor in the Mail Department at First National Bank in Allentown.



Survivors: Son, James M. Schmoyer of Allentown, PA; daughters Sheila A. Melore of Brick, NJ and Mary M. Shimshea of Fort Myers, FL; granddaughter, Meghan E. Melore of Wall, NJ; great-granddaughter, Kathryn R Melore; stepdaughter, Joan Sell and her husband Paul, and grandpets, Peanut, Boston, and Molly.



She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas and Peter Vito; sisters Lucy James, Mary Cochran, Aida Hansen, Eleanor Siekierski, and Rose Vito.



A memorial service will be available on Zoom, June 3 at 11am. Please contact O'Brien's Funeral Home at 732- 449 - 6900 or log onto www.Legacy.com.



Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA, 18104 or 21 Plus Foundation, Inc.,1900 Rt. 70, Ste. #12, Manchester, NJ, 08759.



