Carmelo Curatola, 70, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Carmelo was the husband of Annunziata Luvera Curatola, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage in August of 2019. Born on June 8, 1949 in Bagnara Calabra, Italy. He was the son of the late Carmine and Caterina (Luppino) Curatola.
Carmelo worked in construction for George Calantoni & Sons for 25 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown. Carmelo was a member of the Italian American Cultural Club of the Lehigh Valley, and the Italian American Bocce Club.
Surviving along with his wife Annunziata are his children: son Carmine and wife Celeste of Whitehall, daughter Caterina and husband Robert Mengel Jr. of Northampton, daughter Laura Curatola of Allentown. Granddaughters: Madison and McKennah Mengel. Mother-in-law: Antonina Luvera. Sisters-in-law: Josephine and husband Frank DeAngelis and Maria Chorney. Brother-in-law: Vincent Luvera and wife Linda. Cousins: Matteo Sofo and wife Linda (Ohio), Carmelo Sofo and wife Jeanne (Ohio), Mario Sofo and wife Annunziata (Italy) and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Due to current PA restrictions, a memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Immaculate Conception Church in Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.