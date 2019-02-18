|
|
Carmelo Guzman, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away February 16, 2019. He was the loving husband to Doris Edna (Torres) Guzman, with whom he spent 60 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Damaso and Isabel (Ramos) Guzman. Carmelo was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. His happiest moments in life were spent with his family, and he will be deeply missed.Survivors: wife- Doris Edna Guzman; children- Noemi Martinez and husband Domingo, Doris Edna Guzman, Carmelo Guzman Jr. and wife Marilyn, George Guzman and wife Angela; 11 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; siblings- Damaso Guzman Jr., Gillermina Torres, Pedro Guzman. He was predeceased by 3 siblings.A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21st 8:45-9:45 AM in Holy Infancy Catholic Church located at 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in the church and burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2019