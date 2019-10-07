Home

John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
Carmelo Riche Obituary
Carmelo Riche, 78 of Allentown died on October 4, 2019 at the Hospice House of St. Luke's. Husband of Laura (Tirado) Riche they were married 56 years on May 3rd.

Survivors: Wife Laura, daughters Norma Iris Riche and Lisa Marie Riche, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Predeceased by a son Victor Manuel Riche.

Service: A Time of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 7:30 PM, viewing 6PM-7:30PM in the Herron Funeral Home 458 Center At Market Street Bethlehem, www.herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the family in c/o the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2019
