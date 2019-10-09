|
|
Carmelo Rodriguez, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019. He was the husband of Kathleen (Midge) Rodriguez. They were married for 34 years. In addition to his wife Carmelo is also survived by many family members.
Viewing hours will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Oct. 11 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E 4th St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rodriguez Family, P.O. Box 5010, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Please make checks payable to Kathleen. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019