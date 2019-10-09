Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelo Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelo Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmelo Rodriguez Obituary
Carmelo Rodriguez, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019. He was the husband of Kathleen (Midge) Rodriguez. They were married for 34 years. In addition to his wife Carmelo is also survived by many family members.

Viewing hours will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Oct. 11 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E 4th St. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rodriguez Family, P.O. Box 5010, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Please make checks payable to Kathleen. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now