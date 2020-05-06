Carmen Castro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Castro, 84, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus. She was born in Puerto Rico the daughter of the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. She was the wife of Manuel Castro of Bethlehem with whom she shared 40 years of loving marriage. Carmen worked for Sure-Fit for many years. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Carmen had a zest for life. Carmen loved traveling with her sisters and friends.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Husband Manuel, son Angel Ocasio, daughter, Linda Ocasio-Turk, 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carmen Judy Sandoval.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved