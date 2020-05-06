Carmen Castro, 84, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus. She was born in Puerto Rico the daughter of the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. She was the wife of Manuel Castro of Bethlehem with whom she shared 40 years of loving marriage. Carmen worked for Sure-Fit for many years. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Carmen had a zest for life. Carmen loved traveling with her sisters and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her Husband Manuel, son Angel Ocasio, daughter, Linda Ocasio-Turk, 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carmen Judy Sandoval.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.