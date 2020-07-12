Carmen D. Torres, 79, of St. Petersburg FL, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly and peacefully in her home of Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herminio Torres Sr. Born in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Faustino and Romona (Maldonado) Rivera. She worked as a seamstress at Sure Fit for many years until retiring and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by her daughter, Molly Wade; sons, William Torres, Herminio Torres Jr., David Torres, Samuel Torres, Mickey Torres, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Ilma Torres on October 13, 2018.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, July 17th from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 P.M.in Holy Infancy R. C. Church, 312 E. 4th Street, Bethlehem. Burial - Holy Saviour Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 health Crisis, masks and Social Distancing will be required in the funeral home and at Church. More info at jamesfuneralhome.org
.