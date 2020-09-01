Carmen Franceschini, "Milly", "Lala", "Nanny" passed away surrounded by family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:13pm from cancer. Milly was born on September 11, 1948 in Guayahilla, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of Jose and Flora Franceschini. She was a radiant woman with a magnetic personality. She was a loyal friend and protector who treated strangers as family. She poured out strength and perseverance to keep her family united and strong. She acted as a mother and father to her children but above all, she acted as their hero. She always said to take care of one another because every moment is precious. She brought love into people's lives and was always helping others before herself. She loved music and animals, especially her dog Selena. She had a true survivor spirit and beautiful mind, despite her struggles in life. She is preceded in death by her sister Ada Gonzalez. She is survived by her five children: Carmen Cruz, Luis Colon, Crescencia Felty, Geraldo Colon, and Edmond Franceschini. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who will hold her memory forever. Milly showed her family the true meaning of love and her love was paramount to them all. Services are private.



