Carmen Correa, 56, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill Campus. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of Maria (Navarro) Correa and the late Jose Enrique Correa.



Carmen worked at Lehigh University as the payroll coordinator for 37 years. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Bethlehem. Carmen was an avid fan of the New York Mets. She had a talent for cooking and baking and enjoyed traveling, but most of all she loved being with her family.



Carmen will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Maria Correa, brother, Richard Correa and wife, Christina, sisters, Maria Olivera wife of Divec, Margie Cruz wife of Angel, Wanda Correa, nephews Gabriel Correa and wife, Euri and Ryan Correa, niece, Brianna Cruz and husband< Abner, grand niece, Nayelis Correa and grand nephew, Liam Correa. She will also be remembered by many extended family members and many friends that were like family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Correa.



Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.



