Carmen L. Casillas
Carmen Lydia Casillas, 73, of Allentown, passed away

Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5:18 AM in the home of her loving daughter Margarita Bernhard and her husband Bret Bernhard and with Sandra Figueroa, surrounded by her children and their spouses and grandchildren. Today, she is running down the streets of gold with our Saviour.

Survivors: James F. Connolly and his wife Maureen, Adam Connolly, Margarita Bernhard and her husband Bret, Christina Augustine and her husband Tim, Joshua Casillas and his wife Glory and her grandchildren.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
