Carmen Lydia Cruz Pabon Obituary
Carmen L. Cruz Pabon, 70, of Bethlehem died on February 19, 2019. She was the wife of Angel L. Lopez to whom she was married for 35 years. Born April 8, 1948 in Patillas, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Alberto Cruz and Tomasa Pabon.SURVIVORS: Husband Angel, Son Luis M. Cruz (Marisol), daughters Carmen and Maria Torres and Janette Montalvo; brothers Juan and Rogelio; sisters LuzMaria, Andrea and Evangelia; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Edwin Laboy, two grandchildren, brothers Matias, Natividad and Jose.SERVICE: Funeral Mass on friday, Feb. 22 at 10AM, calling hour from 8:45-9:45AM at Holy Infancy Church, Bethlehem. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem.CONTRIBUTIONS: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019
