January 9, 1931 - October 6, 2020



Carmen Andujar (nee Matos) passed away peacefully among her loved ones at home on Tuesday October 6, due to natural causes.



Carmen was born in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on January 9, 1931. She married the love of her life Rev Julio L Andujar in 1950 and with him raised a family of nine children.



Preceding her are her husband (1997) and her firstborn daughter Damaris Dumey (2004).



Carmen was the family matriarch, much adored and enriching us all with her wisdom, humor, love, and unwavering devotion to her faith in God.



Carmen is survived by eight of her children: Mildred Morales, Gabby Schreck, Edna Vasquez, Carmen Gonsalez, Julio Andujar, Josias Andujar, Ruth Keefer, Nephtali Andujar; three sisters, one brother, and many children among her family of five generations.



A walk-through viewing will be held Monday October 12, from 5 to 8 P.M at Boyko Funeral Home. The funeral procession for Woodland Memorial will begin at 11AM on October 13, 2020, also at Boyko. Family contact Gabby Schreck P.O. Box 556 Whitehall, PA 18052.



