Whitehall - Carmen Martucci, 86, died Friday July 19, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathryn (Ward) Martucci; sons, Dennis and wife, Karen, Lee and wife, Trina, John and wife Sarah; daughter, Terri wife of Bill Shelton; grandchildren, Katie, J.C., Teddy, Skylr, Sammy, Colin, Logan, Elyse and Brooke; sister Maryann Smith and husband Ted. He was predeceased by daughter Debra, and brothers Leonard & Nicholas. Born in Lehighton PA, the son of James and Dorothy Martucci, he was a resident of Whitehall having previously resided in Pleasantville, NJ and Holland, PA. Carmen had a full career as an educator, coach, umpire and Health / Wellness entrepreneur. He earned degrees from Lehighton H.S., East Stroudsburg Univ. (BS) and Temple Univ. (ME). Additionally Carmen served in the PA National Guard. He was inducted into the Carbon County (2000) and East Stroudsburg Univ. (2003) Sports Halls of Fame. Calling hours will begin at 8:30 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall PA 18052, followed by Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, located directly across from the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to the Lehigh Valley PIAA Softball Umpires Assoc. Scholarship Fund 5650 Jared Dr. Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034 Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019