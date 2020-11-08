1/
Carmen T. Bianco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Whitehall Police Officer who performed CPR on my husband until The Cetronia Ambulance arrived, the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and of course, The Gift of Life; Carmen helped two women regain their sight, besides the many people he helped with his donated tissue and bone. Thank you for all the beautiful cards, mass cards, plants, flowers, and of course the many baskets, and delicious food. Your love and support is greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Hi Carmen my name is Lizzie
I wanted to tell you I just read your words and I'm so sorry to hear that and I hope everything goes well for you and I'm sorry for your lost of your love one .
Lizzie jones
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved