I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Whitehall Police Officer who performed CPR on my husband until The Cetronia Ambulance arrived, the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and of course, The Gift of Life; Carmen helped two women regain their sight, besides the many people he helped with his donated tissue and bone. Thank you for all the beautiful cards, mass cards, plants, flowers, and of course the many baskets, and delicious food. Your love and support is greatly appreciated.



