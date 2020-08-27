Carmeno J. Bellizzi, 93, of Bethlehem passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born on July 25, 1927, he was the son of the late Mary (Gabrielle) and Frank Bellizzi. He was the loving husband of the late Catherine (Lavinger) Bellizzi.
Carmen proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy during WWII aboard the USS Tarawa. He was a 1945 graduate of Bethlehem Vo-Tech. Carmen worked at the Bethlehem Steel from 1951-1960 and from 1960-1990 he owned and operated Carmen Bellizzi Men's Shop. Carmen enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing racquetball and making pizzelle.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sharon Friedman and her husband, Robert; son, Carmen T. Bellizzi; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Carmen was preceded in death by his son, James J. Bellizzi and brothers, Joseph and Frank Bellizzi.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House C/O Penn Medicine Development 3535 Market St. Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com