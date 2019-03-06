Morning Call Obituaries
Carol A. Albright Obituary
Carol A. Albright, 76, of Macungie, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Ronald A. Albright. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in January. Born in Emmaus, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth (Lorish) Christman. Carol was a graduate of Allentown H.S. She was a florist in the L.V. for many years. Carol was an avid reader and baker.Survivors: Husband, Ronald; Son: Dwain A. Albright (Kathy) of Elkton, MD; Daughter: Traci D. Solderich (Herman, Jr.) of Freemansburg; Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Sarah) Zachary, Cameron, Hilary; Great grandchildren: Colin, Hannah; Sister: Linda K. Martinez (companion Doug Knappenberger) of Breinigsville.Services: 2 pm Sunday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 1:30 – 2:00 pm Sunday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019
