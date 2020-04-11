Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Carol Danner
More Obituaries for Carol Danner
Carol A. Danner


1932 - 2020
Carol A. Danner Obituary
Carol A. (Laudenslager) Danner, 87, formerly of Slatington and Macungie, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Robert O. Danner to whom she was married 67 years. Born in Orefield, November 4, 1932, Carol was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Miriam C. (Stahley) Laudenslager. She was employed as an office clerk at the former Eastern Light Co. in Allentown for several years before becoming a mother to her children. She also co-owned and operated Danner's Country Crafts for 10 years. Carol was a former member of Solomon's United Church of Christ, Macungie.

Survivors: In addition to her husband; daughter, Kathy J. Kutoloski of Schnecksville; son, Alan R. Danner and his wife, Tammy of Slatington; brother, Elwood F. Laudenslager and his wife, Lucille of Orefield; grandchildren, Marissa, Bryan, Alex, Douglas, Blake; great grandchildren, Isaac, Rachael, Lindsey, Tegan, Makenzie, Ruby, Riley; she was predeceased by sisters, Elaine C. Hunsicker, Viola S. Allerton.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heinzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020
