Carol A. Kroboth, 63, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was the wife of Martin J. Kroboth, Jr. Born December 7, 1955 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late John and Jean (Miller) Weiss. Carol worked as a server for the former Village Inn and the Luther Crest Retirement Community, Allentown. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. Carol was an avid bingo player and she also enjoyed cooking. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by daughter, Dawn; son, Brad and companion, Tami Shearer; grandchildren, Zachary, Logan, Katie, Brittany, Lauran and Brad; brothers, John, Dennis and wife, Rosalie, Barry Lorah and wife, Vivian; sisters, Lorretta Bauer, Marie Deibert and husband, William, Linda Brocious and husband, Rodney, Donna Weidner and husband, Michael. Carol was predeceased by son, Jade. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 in loving memory of Carol.