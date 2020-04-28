Carol A. Petrella, 81, of Upper Macungie Township, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp, surrounded by family. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Petrella, who predeceased her in 2010. Born in Brooklyn NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Best) Ryan. She graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and attended Rosemont College. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper at Day and Zimmerman in Philadelphia and then at Mary MacIntosh Services in Trexlertown. Her most cherished role in life was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and was always happy to feed a full house. Carol was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. Survivors: Children, Robert J. (Deanna), Joan M. Lindtner, Paul R., John E. (Diane), Ralph M. (Jennifer), Marianne S. Aloupis (Michael); Sister, Jean Napoli (Michael); and Sister-in-law, Regina Ryan; 16 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon Ryan. Services: Private graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass at her church will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund, 1879 Applewood Drive Orefield, PA 18069.

