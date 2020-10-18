1/1
Carol A. Petrella
Carol A. Petrella, 81, of Upper Macungie Township, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp, surrounded by family. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Petrella, who predeceased her in 2010. Born in Brooklyn NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Best) Ryan. She graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and attended Rosemont College. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper at Day and Zimmerman in Philadelphia and then at Mary MacIntosh Services in Trexlertown. Her most cherished role in life was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and was always happy to feed a full house. Carol was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Children, Robert J. (Deanna), Joan M. Lindtner, Paul R., John E. (Diane), Ralph M. (Jennifer), Marianne S. Aloupis (Michael); Sister, Jean Napoli (Michael); and Sister-in-law, Regina Ryan; 16 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon Ryan.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA 18069.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address listed above.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
