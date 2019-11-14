Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
CAROL SANDROCK
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
735 Delaware Avenue
Hellertown, PA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
735 Delaware Avenue
Hellertown, PA
CAROL A. SANDROCK


1929 - 2019
Carol A. Sandrock, 89, formerly of High Street, Hellertown, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Twp. She is the wife of the late William J. Sandrock, who died Sept. 24, 1995. Carol was born in Hellertown on Dec. 2, 1929 to the late Henry W. and Myrtle B. (Clay) Kutz. She had worked as an administrator at the former Bethlehem Steel until retiring. Carol is a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Hellertown and an active member of the VFW Post 3094.

SURVIVORS: Loving daughter: Cynthia L. (Robert A.) Reccek of Steel City; siblings: Bette L. Creswell of Kutztown, Donald H. (Mary Louise) Kutz of Carlisle; granddaughter: Amber (Henry) Wolst; great granddaughters: Lavannah and Mia Wolst; step granddaughters: Erica and Haley Reccek; step great granddaughter: Madelyne Reccek. Predeceased by sisters: Jacqueline L. Bauder, Kay A. Hoffner, Marjorie M. Lummis.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 10 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. George's Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Avenue, Hellertown followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
