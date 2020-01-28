Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Carol A. (Purple Carol) Schaedel

Carol A. (Purple Carol) Schaedel Obituary
Carol A. Schaedel, 77, of Allentown, passed away January 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Kemmerer) Kern.

Survivors: Children, Tami Schaedel Koncz and her husband Richard, Kimberly Kelley and her husband Wayne, Douglas Schaedel and his wife Harley Day and Debi Schaedel; Brother Henry Kern and his wife Linda; 8 Grandchildren, Casey, Jessica, Cortney, Brandon, Douglas and Mason, Brandon and Dakota; 3 Great Grandchildren, Brylee, Brantley and Camden, She was predeceased by her Sons, Robert Bryan and Bryan Douglas Schaedel, a Grandson, Anthony Robert Schaedel, and a Brother, Edward C. Kern, Jr.

Services: 10:30AM Fri., Jan 31st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Fri. 9:30-10:30 AM.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
