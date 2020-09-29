1/1
Carol A. Seyfried
1946 - 2020
Carol A. Seyfried, 74 of Northampton, entered into her forever home peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She was the wife of Stanley M. Seyfried, Sr., and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in May 2020.

She was born on May 17, 1946 in Northampton as the fourth and youngest child of the late Marvin and Pearl (Mack) Owens. She graduated Whitehall High School in 1965 and was a member of the marching band where she enjoyed playing the glockenspiel and the vibra harp. Upon graduation, she worked for GAC Finance Inc., SureFit and Tama Manufacturing before becoming the loving and caring stay-at-home mother her family fondly remembers her as. She was also a well-known and successful Avon representative for 32 years achieving many awards. She is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Easton and was a devoted Christian her entire life and enjoyed attending the Christian Womens Club gatherings.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Sherry wife of Alfred Stufflet of Plymouth Meeting, and Kristie wife of John Frantz of Allentown, son, Stanley Seyfried, Jr. and wife Robyn of Hilliard , FL, sister, June Rhodes of Bethlehem, grandchildren, Kevin, David, Jessica, and her husband Alex, Derek, Daniel, Sarah, and Asa, and her great granddaughter, Scarlett. She was predeceased by brothers, Warren Owens and Delmar Owens.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM memorial service, all on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton. Due to current restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 29, 2020.
