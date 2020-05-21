Carol A. Spaide
Spaide, Carol A. (Sunder) of Dedham, passed away peacefully after a prolonged fight with multiple rare disorders at her home in Dedham, MA on May 15, 2020. Carol moved to Massachusetts two years prior to be close to family. Carol was the loving wife of the late William F. Spaide and her devoted English Setter, Paidi. Mother of William F. Spaide Jr. and his wife Leanne, Carolyn Spaide, Stephanie Spaide, and Elizabeth J. Spaide and husband Michael. Cherished grandmother to Emily S. Spaide and Lauren Cattrone. Carol loved to travel to places including Ireland, Spain, Eastern Europe, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard. Throughout the years, Carol joined several organizations including PTA, Civic Club of Suburban Harrisburg (President 1983-1984), and Girl Scout Leader. Carol was a licensed practical nurse working in the East Penn School District in PA. Carol was elected as Inspector of Elections (2013-2017) for Lower Macungie Township. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. You may drop a card to the Funeral Home for the family or leave an online message of condolence at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 2015, Danvers, MA 01923-1389 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
