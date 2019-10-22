Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Carol A. Strack Obituary
Carol A. Strack, 73 years, formerly of Whitehall, died at her home in Catasauqua with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Garrett "Gary" A. Strack. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Elinore (Peckitt) Heckenberger.

Carol was a graduate of Whitehall High School and had worked at BJ's Wholesale Club in the clothing department.

She is survived by her children, daughters Kellie Wagner, wife of the late Chad B. Wagner and Tara Brunner and her husband William and son Gary A. Strack and his wife Amanda; sister Joan Gatti and her husband Robert; grandchildren Morgan and Hannah Wagner. She was preceded in death by her brother James Heckenberger.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua are honored to handle her arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
