Carol A. Weston-Eroh, 78, of Macungie, died July 8, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Eroh. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ludolph and Doris (Atkins) Schuchard. Carol worked for the Early American Candle Shop and later worked for ABB, Fogelsville for 24 years, retiring in 2007. She was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, serving on the altar guild and decorating committee. She was a member of the Shepherd Hills Women's Golf League, Red Hat society, Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Lower Macungie Senior Citizens, volunteered for many years at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Carol is survived by her sons, Robert S. Weston and wife Diane of Allentown, Brian D. Weston of Connecticut, and Clifford D. Weston of Bethlehem; former husband Fred Weston, Jr.; sister, Ruth D. Antkowiak of Spring City; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Abby, Koby, Eric, Kelsey, and Natalie; great grandsons, Carter and Brayden. Memorial services will be announced a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049.



