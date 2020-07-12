1/
Carol A. Weston-Eroh
Carol A. Weston-Eroh, 78, of Macungie, died July 8, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Eroh. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ludolph and Doris (Atkins) Schuchard. Carol worked for the Early American Candle Shop and later worked for ABB, Fogelsville for 24 years, retiring in 2007. She was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, serving on the altar guild and decorating committee. She was a member of the Shepherd Hills Women's Golf League, Red Hat society, Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Lower Macungie Senior Citizens, volunteered for many years at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Carol is survived by her sons, Robert S. Weston and wife Diane of Allentown, Brian D. Weston of Connecticut, and Clifford D. Weston of Bethlehem; former husband Fred Weston, Jr.; sister, Ruth D. Antkowiak of Spring City; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Abby, Koby, Eric, Kelsey, and Natalie; great grandsons, Carter and Brayden. Memorial services will be announced a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
My family and I are so sad to hear of the passing of Carol. She was a part of our lives with my father that made him very happy. She took good care of my father and will always be part of him. Our deepest sympathy to you and your brothers. Love Pam Schlaffer and family
Pamela Schlaffer
Family
July 11, 2020
I met Carol at church. She was pleasant and a positive person. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and I shared mine with her.A good Christian who is now resting with her Lord.
Barb Roba
Friend
July 11, 2020
Carol was a very good friend, neighbor & co-worker. We could talk comfortably about everything. We supported one another no matter lifes problems.
I was with Carol on Tuesday & she was talking about grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She walked with me to the door & waved at Ken waiting outside for me.
Our last goodbye!
Love u Carol, will miss you, now you r Gods hands.
Donna Gurinowich
Friend
July 11, 2020
Carol & I were very close freinds, neighbors & coworkers for many years.
We supported one another no matter lifes situations. Our children played together. We could talk about anything & feel comfortable doing so.
I was with Carol the day before & she was chatting about grandchildren. She was in a talkative mood. When I was ready to leave she walked me to the door & said, see ya. Carol then stood at door & waved to Ken who waited outside.
Love youCarol & wont forget the bond we have. God has another angel, Rest In Peace.
Donna Gurinowich
Friend
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ruth Constantine
Family
July 10, 2020
Carol and I became friends over 35 years ago. We shared happy times and sad times, we talked all most every day sharing our utmost secrets. We laughed and cried, thru thick & thin and made it !! I will miss her laugh and her daily thoughts. May she Rest In Peace and take deep breaths!! I love you BFF
Carol Thompson
Friend
