Carol Ann (Heaney) Harrison, 79, of Whitehall, passed away March 12, 2019 at home after a long illness. Carol was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 30, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Sullivan) and James Heaney. She was raised by Sarah and Anthony Kuefner and their family. In 1957, she graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgefield,Queens, NY. Carol lived for many years in Allendale, NJ and retired in 2006 as an administrative assistant for Paulist Press publishing in Mahwah, NJ, where she worked for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, reggae music and her family most of all. Carol is survived by her children Laura and Anthony, grandchildren Keri and Sandra, great grandchildren as well as many family and friends.Services will be held at a later date with a private visitation that was held on Friday, March 15 at Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.