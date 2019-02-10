Carol Ann Issermoyer, 78, of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Catherine E. Kramer Issermoyer. Carol Ann was employed as a bookkeeper for P.P.L for 31 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of the former Dubbs Memorial United Church of Christ, Allentown. Carol Ann was a life member, volunteer and former board member of the Friends of the Parkland Community Library. She was recognized for her volunteer service at their annual book sales. Carol Ann was a member of the P.P.L retires Club and the Lehigh County Historical Society. She loved crafting and especially making scarves for the Child Advocacy Center of Lehigh County. Carol Ann was a great cook. Survivors: Cousins: Robert Kramer, Ann Yutz, and Jeff Gilbert.Services: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary