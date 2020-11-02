Carol Ann Kirchner, 73, formerly of Allentown, passed away October 31, 2020 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Robert G. Kirchner, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John Jr. and Joyce M. (Heiserman) Godusky. Carol was a former member of the Calvary Temple, Allentown.
Survivors: Children: Michael Weaver and his wife Darcy, Thomas Weaver, Holly Fife and her husband Mike and John Kirchner; Sister, Betty J. Haas; 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Services: Graveside, 1:30 PM Wed., Nov 4th at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P O Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to the Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown PA 18103.