1/
Carol Ann Kirchner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Kirchner, 73, formerly of Allentown, passed away October 31, 2020 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Robert G. Kirchner, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John Jr. and Joyce M. (Heiserman) Godusky. Carol was a former member of the Calvary Temple, Allentown.

Survivors: Children: Michael Weaver and his wife Darcy, Thomas Weaver, Holly Fife and her husband Mike and John Kirchner; Sister, Betty J. Haas; 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Services: Graveside, 1:30 PM Wed., Nov 4th at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P O Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to the Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Northwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved