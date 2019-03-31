Carol D. Ashby, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully away on March 26, 2019, from complications after a bad fall and subsequent strokes. She was born in Monticello, N.Y., the beloved daughter of the late Belle (Baron) Dominian and Armand Dominian. She also was the devoted and beloved wife of Steven J. Ashby, Ph.D., who predeceased her in 2010. Carol graduated from Stony Brook University in 1972 with a major in art history and spent several years in Connecticut and Massachusetts as an art teacher in private schools for students with emotional and learning difficulties. After she and her husband returned to New York State, she worked at the very busy White Plains office in the Taxpayer Services Bureau of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Her hobbies focused on the arts, including interior decoration, refinishing furniture and collecting various "finds" in her travels in the U.S. and Europe with her husband. Carol also was very musically talented with a fine soprano voice. She loved classical music, opera and musicals. Her intelligence and wit were much enjoyed by those with whom she shared them. Carol will be missed very much by all of those who loved her. She is survived by her sister, Julie Dominian of Latham, NY; her in-laws, R. Earl and Delores Ashby; her sister-in-law, Beth Bailey and her husband, Bruce, and their family; cousins, Louis Baron, Steve and Maria Baron and family; and many other family members as well as caring friends and neighbors. Family & friends are invited to gather on Monday, April 1 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a prayer service starting at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at the Workmen's Circle Cemetery, Marsh Road in Glen Wild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stony Brook University of New York, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, N.Y. 11794.Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary