Carol E. Belanger, 69 of Bath, PA, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home. Born on April 6, 1949 in Mount Holly, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Leonce C. Belanger and the late Svea (Wahlberg) Belanger. Carol graduated from Mount St. Mary's Academy in N. Plainfield, NJ in 1967. She worked as a Title Clerk for many years for various companies throughout the greater Lehigh Valley. Carol enjoyed going to auctions and collecting pressed and depression glass. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed gardening. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA 18067. Santanasto Law is in search of surviving family members of Carol. If you have any information, please contact Attorney Harry Newman, 210 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, 610-849-1780. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019