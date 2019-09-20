|
Carol E. Dietrich, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Abner J. and Hannah C. (Herman) Wind. Carol was employed as a secretary at Mass Mutual Insurance Co. and the former Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a member, sang in the choir and donated much of her time. Currently she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was much loved by her family.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her Children, Christopher A. Dietrich and his wife Diane, Beth A. (Dietrich) Altemose and her husband Ted and Matthew E. Dietrich and his wife Deborah; 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister Joyce Iobst and a niece Judith Iobst.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 AM Mon. ,Sept. 23rd at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A gathering will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Mon. at the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , P O Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019