Carol J. Poh
Carol J. Poh, 74 of Allentown passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Above and Beyond Senior Living in Allentown. Carol was the beloved wife of Robert D. Poh for 44 years until his passing in 2015. Carol was born on October 31, 1945 in Allentown, daughter of the late Michael and Kathryn (Afanese) Meckes. She was a secretary at the Roosevelt School retiring after 27 years. Carol was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Allentown.

She loved going to the casino, playing bingo, and hanging out with her grandchildren.

Survivors: Daughters, Pamela wife of James Holley of Allentown and Stefanie Huber of Bethlehem, three grandsons Tarek R. Richan of Whitehall, Jacob and Landon Huber of Bethlehem, sister Nancy Podorsky of Allentown; nieces and nephews.

Service: There will be a viewing on Thursday, July 9th from 9:30AM to 11:30AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Graveside Service will follow at 12:15PM, in Section V, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
