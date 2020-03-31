|
|
Carol J. Kinney, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, March 25. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, and raised in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Rodney Marshall and Mintie Roxie (Wilhelm) Britten.
Carol graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas and attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago. She received a master's degree from Lehigh University. After raising a family Carol had a successful career as a teacher at Centennial School of Lehigh University, at Asa Packer Elementary School, and was department Chair of Special Education at Freedom High School. She served the community on the board of LANTA and worked at the polls on election days.
Carol was a caring soul who without hesitation would offer to help others in need. She had a Prayer Shawl Ministry and was active at First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem. Carol was an artist who painted and made silver jewelry. She enjoyed her experiences traveling in Asia and Europe with her daughter and Greg.
Carol is survived by Greg Zebrowski, her beloved partner and best friend of 42 years; her daughter, Linda A. Kinney of Sunderland, MA; son Steven M. Kinney and daughter-in-law Ann Marie of Slatington PA; son Bradley A. Kinney and daughter-in-law Lauri of Aqua Dulce CA; close friend Heather Noll; her Westie Jasper and her snowshoe cat Mia; and grandchildren Steven Jr., Joanne, Julia, and Owen Kinney. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee Kinney; sister, Ann Flowers.
A memorial service and celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. In honor of Carol, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020