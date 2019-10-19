|
Carol Jean Koppin Willett of Bethlehem (PA) passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Carol was born in 1934 in Detroit to Howard J. and Margaret Eunice Koppin. She graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1956 and was married the same year to Donald C. Willett. Carol and Don traveled extensively, living in Paris for a year while Don was on a Fulbright Study Grant. Upon returning to the United States, Carol resumed her teaching career in Michigan until the birth of their son in 1963. When the family moved to Rumson, NJ in 1969, Carol began teaching at the Rumson Country Day School, first in Beginners (kindergarten) and then in third grade. In 1974, she spent several rewarding months on a teaching internship at the Blenheim Infant School in Kent, England. After Don's passing in 1985, Carol married Dale Sigworth in February of 1987 and they retired together to Bethlehem, PA. Carol was an active member of the West Side Moravian Church.
SURVIVORS: She is survived by her long-time companion, Elmer "Curley" Wiles, her brother Donald Koppin and his family, her son Kurt Willett, son-in-law Carlo DeGregorio, their children and grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday October 26, 2019 at West Side Moravian Church, 402 Third Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. prior to the service at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019