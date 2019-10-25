|
Carol Joy Steinmetz, 78, of Tamaqua, passed away October 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard "Dickie" Steinmetz. Carol was a homemaker. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Verna (Nunnemacher) Barthold. Carol enjoyed playing Bingo.
Survivors: Children: Richard Steinmetz, Jr. and his wife Jolleen, Joann wife of Robert Aaron, Karen wife of Severo Ayala, Janie Francisquini and Brenda Barthold, Sister: Linda Olinger, 28 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Daughters Janet Steinmetz and Sandra Steinmetz, Granddaughter: Araya Francisquini, Brother: Wallace "Sonny" and a Sister: Annamae
A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Monday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019