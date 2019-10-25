Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Carol Joy Steinmetz

Carol Joy Steinmetz Obituary
Carol Joy Steinmetz, 78, of Tamaqua, passed away October 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard "Dickie" Steinmetz. Carol was a homemaker. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Verna (Nunnemacher) Barthold. Carol enjoyed playing Bingo.

Survivors: Children: Richard Steinmetz, Jr. and his wife Jolleen, Joann wife of Robert Aaron, Karen wife of Severo Ayala, Janie Francisquini and Brenda Barthold, Sister: Linda Olinger, 28 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Daughters Janet Steinmetz and Sandra Steinmetz, Granddaughter: Araya Francisquini, Brother: Wallace "Sonny" and a Sister: Annamae

A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Monday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
