Carole Joyce (Pipok) Fair, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away December 1, 2019.

Viewing will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, 7111 Wertzville Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA, with service to follow.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 from Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, with viewing one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Apostles Orthodox church, 7111 Wertzville Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
