CAROL K. (ROTH) KLINGER, 78, formerly of Hellertown, died Thursday, April 15, 2020 at Gracedale, Lower Nazareth, Twp. She was born in Nazareth on November 7, 1941 to the late Carl and Dorothy (Rote) Roth. SURVIVORS: Children: James F. and Elizabeth Klinger of Many, LA, Jill S. Klinger (Derek) Masser of Danielsville; siblings: Brian (Judy) Roth of Venice, FL, Lori (William) Snyder of Bethlehem, Eric Roth of Allentown; 5 grandchildren. Predeceased by sister: Gail Long. SERVICE: Private. No Calling Hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.