Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol L. Geiger


1938 - 2019
Carol L. Geiger Obituary
Carol L. Geiger, 80, of Holly Springs, N.C., formerly of Catasauqua, died on July 29th, 2019. Carol was the wife of the late William Geiger. Carol was born in Schoenersville on December 13th, 1938 to the late Harry Woodring, Sr. & Anna Alice (Schoenerberger) Knecht.

Carol graduated in 1956 from Catasauqua High School. Carol worked at Sears Department Store for many years.

A loving mother and nanny, Carol is survived by her 3 sons, James and wife Elizabeth of Whitehall, Brian and wife Roxanne of North Olmsted, OH and Brad and wife Kristin of Holly Springs, NC; stepson Robert of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren Luke, Mark, Sara, Jackson and Kaley; sister Shirley, brother Harry and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her son Brian Roth and her sisters Marilyn and Doris.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday August 31, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, 18032. A visitation will be held at 10-11am Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
