1/1
Carol L. Hirst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. (Andrews) Hirst, 66, of Allentown, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Health Network, Salisbury Twp. She and her husband, Eric Lerch, celebrated 23 years together. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Russell D. and Lillian L. (Conrad) Andrews. An animal and nature lover, she crocheted blankets for rescue animals and hats/scarves for children in need. Carol enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing Bingo and deeply loved her family.

Survivors: husband; sons, PJ DeLong and wife, Colleen, Jason Fetterhoff and wife, Kerri; daughter, Buffy Heller and husband, Scott; sisters, Jo Kish, Kelly Andrews; grandchildren, Brandon, Jason, Justin, Dustin; beloved dog, Autumn, and cat, Blue. Brother, Craig, preceded her in death.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: to Sanctuary at Haafsville, www.thesanctuarypa.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Cousin Carol and I were born only weeks apart and grew up together.
I have many fond memories of those years, such as going to the Alburtis park on a Saturday night for some good food, music and bingo or hanging out at the Alburtis Cut-Rate eating hamburgers and drinking Coke...it was like Arnold's from Happy Days back then. Carol was a kind-hearted person with a great sense of humor. Life took us on different paths as adults and I didn't get to see her very often, but I will miss her. My condolences to the family members. She and Craig...gone too soon.
Susan Bertsch
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved