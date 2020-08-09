Cousin Carol and I were born only weeks apart and grew up together.

I have many fond memories of those years, such as going to the Alburtis park on a Saturday night for some good food, music and bingo or hanging out at the Alburtis Cut-Rate eating hamburgers and drinking Coke...it was like Arnold's from Happy Days back then. Carol was a kind-hearted person with a great sense of humor. Life took us on different paths as adults and I didn't get to see her very often, but I will miss her. My condolences to the family members. She and Craig...gone too soon.

Susan Bertsch

