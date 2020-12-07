Carol L. (Klase) Kessler, 86, passed away on Wednesday,December 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. Carol was born in Danville, PA to the late Margaret E. (Kinn) Klase and the late Roy E. Klase. She graduated from Danville High School in 1952 and later received her bachelor's degree from Bard College in NY. In 1956, she married the late James L. Kessler, also of Danville, and moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, and later Rhinebeck, NY. In the late 1990's, she moved back to Danville and remained there until 2015. She is survived by her daughters: JoEllen Millspaugh and her husband Gary of Allentown, Tammy C. Edwards and her husband Donald of Rhinebeck, NY; her son, Michael D. Kessler of Philadelphia; as well as two granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren. The family extends their deepest gratitude to The Willow, a Senior Care facility in Macungie, PA for their exceptional care during the four years that Carol was a resident. We will not forget your kindness, professionalism and support. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Danville. Friends may visit from 1:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M. at the cemetery, but are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing measures, including wearing face masks, and may bring their own chair to the graveside service if they wish. The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in Carol's honor may be made to either animal shelter: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breiningsville, PA 18031, or the Pennsylvania SPCA - Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support for her family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com