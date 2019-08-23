|
Carol L. Kichline, 70, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 suddenly in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township after being stricken at home. She was the wife of Richard H. Kichline, Sr. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in July. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth J. and Dolores F. (Everard) Morgan. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown. She was the owner of Carol's School of Dance where she was an instructor for many years. Carol was a volunteer at Country Meadows, Allentown for the past seven years. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors: Husband; son, Richard H. Kichline, Jr. and his wife Deb of Palmerton; daughter, Kelle-Ann Kichline and her partner Darren Walbridge, Sr. of Quakertown; brother, Kenneth J. Morgan and his wife Marianne of Lansdale; proud grandmother of Erik, Brianne, Danielle, Morgan and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Alia. She was pre-deceased by her brother Vincent T. Morgan.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Daybreak 457 West Allen Street, Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019